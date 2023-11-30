First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

