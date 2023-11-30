First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.38

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $9.42. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 5,120 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGBI

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.