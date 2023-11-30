First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,543,000 after buying an additional 1,202,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.8 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

