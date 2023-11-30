First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.03.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 10.1 %

FM opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

