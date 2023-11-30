First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.13 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

