First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.13 and a one year high of C$39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

