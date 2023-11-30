First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.77

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.