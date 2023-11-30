First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.77

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

