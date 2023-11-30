First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.77

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
