Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

