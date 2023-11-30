Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.