Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,592,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

