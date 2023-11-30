Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.43.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

