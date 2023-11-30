Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.2 %

FDP opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.