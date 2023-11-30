Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of FRPT opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

