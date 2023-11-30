Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares in the company, valued at $925,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,809.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $163,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

