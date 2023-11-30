Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Gannett worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 469,253 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 7,827,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gannett by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,604,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 318,309 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Up 0.5 %

GCI stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,304,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,278.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

