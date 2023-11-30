Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

