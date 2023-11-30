Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $54,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

