GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. GMS has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

