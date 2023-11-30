GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,988.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,817 shares of company stock worth $9,736,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

