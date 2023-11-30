Gouws Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.



