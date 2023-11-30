Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $96,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess? Price Performance

GES stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

