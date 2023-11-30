Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 32 by Analysts at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.40) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hammerson to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.34) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

LON HMSO opened at GBX 27.22 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.12. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.81 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -677.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

