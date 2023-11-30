Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

