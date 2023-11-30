HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

HCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,008 shares of company stock worth $5,724,700. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.