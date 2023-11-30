HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
HCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,008 shares of company stock worth $5,724,700. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
