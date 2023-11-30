HC Wainwright Cuts Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $3.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canaan Stock Performance

CAN stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Canaan has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.50). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The firm had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canaan by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,374,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 622,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Canaan by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.