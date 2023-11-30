HC Wainwright Cuts Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $3.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Canaan Stock Performance
CAN stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Canaan has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.50). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The firm had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
