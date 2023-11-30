HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RICK. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of RICK opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

