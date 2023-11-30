HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.