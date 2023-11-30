HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio
In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.