Head to Head Comparison: China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Agri-Business and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China Agri-Business alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 2.71% 3.40% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Agri-Business and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.85 $18.78 million $0.18 68.56

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Agri-Business.

China Agri-Business has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Agri-Business and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.07%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats China Agri-Business on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Agri-Business

(Get Free Report)

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. It also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. The company operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, the United States, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for China Agri-Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Agri-Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.