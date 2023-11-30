Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 64,678 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 174.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

