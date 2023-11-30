Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Up 2.9 %

HLF stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. Herbalife’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.