Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

