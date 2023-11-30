Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,920.00

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,920 ($24.25) and last traded at GBX 1,856 ($23.44), with a volume of 2313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,866 ($23.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HILS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.13) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 2,100 ($26.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill & Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.77).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,332.50 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £149,670 ($189,048.88). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hill & Smith

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.