Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Acquires $5,074,013.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,074,013.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,636,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,462,480.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,290 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,032,750.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,939,138.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,217,705.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,960,210.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.19 per share, with a total value of $1,967,932.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $2,738,876.01.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HHH opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

