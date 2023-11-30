Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.84

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 68286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

