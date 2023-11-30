Hunter C. Smith Sells 10,974 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

