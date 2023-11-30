Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,978 shares.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.50. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

