IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $55,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

