IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.37

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 45101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,905.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $300,580. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.