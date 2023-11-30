Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 20%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 128,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the average session volume of 16,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Imaflex Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market cap of C$39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of C$24.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

