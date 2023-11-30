Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $91.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

