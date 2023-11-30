Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

