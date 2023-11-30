Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 128.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

INFN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $887.26 million, a P/E ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

