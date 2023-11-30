InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

