Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Innospec by 108.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Innospec by 80.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

