Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,965 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,701,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,846,606.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

