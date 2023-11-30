Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $341,100.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $328,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc purchased 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $331,200.00.

Global Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GLP opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 130,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

