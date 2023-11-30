Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$561,000.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, John Mccluskey sold 62,791 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.85, for a total value of C$1,120,819.35.

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

AGI stock opened at C$19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.59. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.94.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.823603 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

