Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

