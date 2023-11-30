Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 4,742 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $188.68 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.55. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
