Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 4,742 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $188.68 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.55. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

