Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVIDIA stock opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average is $434.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

