Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

